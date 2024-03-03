Wifaq Launches Artistic Awareness Initiative 'Al Malath'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Family Consulting Center (Wifaq), one of the centers of the Qatar Social Work Foundation, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), launched an artistic awareness initiative entitled "Al Malath", in cooperation with the Fire Station: Artist in Residence of the Qatar Museums.

Done through innovative methods, "Al Malath" includes a series of meetings and workshops to educate society on the importance of family cohesion and the effects that divorce has on the family especially children, Wifaq explained.

By collaborating with Fire Station: Artist in Residence, Wifaq inspires artists to contribute to community awareness through artworks that reflect their perception of the issue and its impact on the family and society, resulting in creative and meaningful work that leaves a positive impact on the target group and society as a whole and spreads the message of family cohesion.

"Al Malath" initiative additionally aims to draw attention to the necessity of working to reduce the negative effects of divorce on parents and children in society, dealing positively with divorce as well as taking care of children post-divorce.

As an outcome of this initiative, Wifaq aims to launch an exhibition to represent a safe and stimulating space that brings together artists in which they can express their feelings and experiences and reflect on the importance of family cohesion in society.