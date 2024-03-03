Delhi Chalo Protest: Farmers To March To Delhi On March 6, Block Rail Tracks A Week Later

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Farmers' protest update: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday announced that they will resume their march to the national capital on March 6 (Wednesday). The protesting farmers will also be blocking the rail tracks across the country on March 10 (Sunday).

\"We have decided to march to Delhi on March 6. Meanwhile, on March 10, we will block rail tracks (across the country) from 12 pm to 4 pm,\" said Pandher.

The fourth round of talks which took place over a week ago in Chandigarh was inconclusive, driving farmers to resume their 'Delhi chalo' protest Wednesday, Union agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Arjun Munda said that the government does not have an immediate plan to resume talks with protesting farmers, but it will find a solution soon.“There is no immediate plan to resume the talks, but the government will soon find a solution to address farmers' concerns,\" said Munda farmers had paused their \"Delhi chalo\" march till 29 February but had stayed put along the Punjab-Haryana border Saturday, the authorities partially reopened the Singhu and Tikri border points, almost two weeks after those were sealed in view of the farmers' \"Delhi Chalo\" march two border points were sealed on February 13 as the protesting farmers from Punjab began their \"Delhi Chalo\" march to press the BJP-led Centre over their demands, including a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver leaders had recently turned down the government's proposal of a 5-year assured purchase of cotton, pulses and maize at MSP saying that the proposal was not in their interest, adding that they want a legal MSP guarantee for all 23 crops, not just pulses, maize, and cotton, ANI reported that Punjab is facing a major crisis of diesel and cylinder gas due to the farmers' protest. Supplies of Diesel and LPG Gas in Punjab are badly hit due to roadblocks and safety issues, the report said citing Ministry Sources.



