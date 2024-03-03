Two Killed After Ceiling Grills Collapse In Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "At least 2 people were killed after getting crushed under the ceiling grills that collapsed in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire mall on Sunday. The emergency services rushed to the Blue Sapphire Mall after the incident and the deceased has been identified. The police said that the two individuals, belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad died in the accident when they were walking towards the escalator.A senior police officer said that they received a call from the Yatharth Hospital about the death of two people after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. The police teams rushed to the spot and started its investigation in the case, the officer added.
\"Today in Blue Sapphire Mall, an iron grill fell off the fifth floor due to which two people died. The police team reached the spot and identified the two people belonging to Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad. They were walking towards the escalator when the accident happened...\" ADCP Central Hridesh Katheria said deceased have been identified as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel, as stated by the official. Hridesh Katheriya mentioned that the families of the victims have been reached out to, and legal proceedings will commence upon the submission of a formal complaint from them videos of the accident are viral on social media where the bodies of the victims can be seen lying in the pool of blood while some people cautiously attempt to drag them to the safe zones. The duo was rushed to the nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them dead on arrival accident highlights the flouting of safety regulations by the mall and the administration is expected to take action against owners.“Such incidents are becoming more common as mall owners don't pay attention to the safety of people and focus on profit maximization,” a witness to the incident said.
