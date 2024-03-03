PM Modi Chairs Brainstorming Session For 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Discusses Action Plan For Next 5 Years

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the last formal meeting of the Union Council of Ministers before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a brainstorming session on the vision document for 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' The government sources revealed that the ministers discussed a detailed action plan for the next 5 years. The meeting came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of its candidates on 195 seats across 16 states and is looking more than confident to win a third term in office sources from the government said the ministers discussed the action plan for the first 100 days, for quick implementation after the formation of a new government in May 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates of Lok Sabha elections 2024 anytime now and the polls are expected in April-May this year blueprint for the Viksit Bharat vision was formulated following an exhaustive two-year-long preparation phase, characterized by extensive consultations among ministries, state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, and scientific organizations mobilization of youth was a key component, involving the active solicitation of their ideas, suggestions, and inputs. The government meticulously organized over 2700 meetings, workshops, and seminars across different tiers, garnering input from over 20 lakh young individuals Bharat 2047's objectives encompass various realms such as fostering economic advancement, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enhancing the quality of life, facilitating business operations, developing infrastructure, and promoting social welfare's 'developed nation' goal by 2047Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers in the Union government have repeatedly stressed the importance of making India a 'developed nation' by the year 2047. The plan was also part of the Interim Budget 2024, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements and strategies indicating directions and development approaches for making India Viksit Bharat by 2047.\"We have to make our country 'Viksit' before 2047. India is among the fastest-moving economies in the world... India has performed better than all expectations. The economic growth rate for the quarter of Oct-Dec was 8.4 percent... For a 'Viksit Bharat', making Jharkhand a developed state is equally important,” PM Modi said in his address in Dhanbad on Friday.

MENAFN03032024007365015876ID1107928261