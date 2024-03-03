Ghaziabad Man Kills Wife After Fight, Lives With Body For Days, Then Asks Neighbours To Call Cops

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Ghaziabad man continued to live with the dead body of his wife for four days after strangulating her to death because of an altercation. Days later, he got himself arrested after confessing the crime to neighbours.

The incident came to light after the neighbours began experiencing a foul smell coming out of the rented flat. Later, the main accused in the case, Bharat Singh, started loudly confessing his crime after sitting in front of his house, reported NDTV. After finding out about the crime, neighbours immediately informed the police about the incident. Soon, the 55-year-old man was arrested by the police. After finding the information about the case, police reached the spot and arrested Bharat Singh. The police also recovered the dead body of Bharat's 51-year-old wife, senior police officer Naresh Kumar told NDTV on Sunday. The investigation is going on in the matter. Expressing their shock towards the incident, neighbours said that they were clueless about the crime and got to know about it only when Singh told them that he had killed his wife and wanted to surrender to the cops police got the information about the crime from the neighbours. The neighbours told the police that Bharat had choked his wife Sunita to death, Kumar said. He also said that the accused has admitted his crime and accepted that he killed his wife during an altercation over a family issue. "On reaching there, we found the body at their home. The murder appears to have happened at least three days back. We have arrested the accused. He has told us during questioning that he killed his wife during an altercation over a family issue. We have informed the woman's family members and sent the body for autopsy," NDTV quoted Kumar as saying.

