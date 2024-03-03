Pakistan Protests India's Seizure Of Ship On Suspicion Of 'Consignment For Nuclear Programme', Calls It 'Unjustified'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan on Sunday protested India's action on a Karachi-bound ship from China on suspicion of 'consignment for nuclear programme'. Calling the action an \"unjustified seizure\" of commercial goods destined for Karachi, Pakistan clarified that the consignment was a \"simple case\" of the import of a commercial lathe machine by a commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in this country Read: 'Freedom of Kashmiris...': Pakistan's newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif in first speechThe transportation of goods is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity for Pakistan's automobile industry, stated Pakistan's Foreign OfficePakistan's reaction has come after security officials intercepted and seized the consignment of a Karachi-bound ship from China at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port. The security agencies found that it was a dual-use consignment with implications for Pakistan's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes Read: Pakistan rains: At least 36 killed as heavy winter rains collapse buildings, trigger landslidesCalling India's action as 'unjustified', the foreign official said,“Pakistan condemns India's high-handedness in seizure of commercial goods. This disruption of free trade underscores the dangers inherent in the arbitrary assumption of policing roles by states with dubious credentials. Such acts also highlight the growing impunity of certain states in violating international norms and taking arbitrary measures in violation of international law.”CNC machine found with ship consignment, also used by North Korea in nuclear programmeDuring the security inspection of the ship, it was found that the ship consignment had a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine, manufactured by an Italian company is worth noting that the CNC machine falls under the Wassenaar Arrangement, which is an international arms control regime aimed at curbing the spread of items with dual civilian and military applications. India is an active participant in the Wassenaar Arrangement. Despite the use of CNC in war machines, Pakistan has clarified that the ship was importing a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity. The specifications of the equipment indicate its pure commercial use.“This is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi-based commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan. Specifications of the equipment indicate its purely commercial use. The transaction was being conducted through transparent banking channels with all the relevant documentation,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson spokesperson said.

