Rajinikanth Reaches With Family In Jamnagar To Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (Video)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, are having their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This star-studded event showcases performances by both Indian and foreign performers. Several Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Aditya Roy Kapur, were spotted in Jamnagar to celebrate this historic event. South Megastar Rajinikanth joined the celebrations on Sunday.

On Sunday, prominent paparazzi handle Viral Bhayani tweeted a video of Jailer actor Rajinikanth's entrance in Jamnagar. Rajinikanth, dressed in a light blue T-shirt and grey jeans, strolled with his family and entourage outside the airport, even waving to the photographers. The actor also carried a bag on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, a video showing Rajinikanth boarding an economy-class aeroplane has gone viral. The actor was seen wearing a basic blue shirt and beige trousers while sitting on a window seat. Fans couldn't remain calm, so one of them posted the video.

A fan shared the video and wrote,“Gosh. What a video! I'm blessed to witness the power in those eyes from such close proximity, although it's through the lens of a phone cam. Thalaivaaa. @rajinikanth I'll always seek your blessings. Love you to the moon and back my man.”

Rajinikanth last appeared in Lal Salaam. Lal Salaam, a sports drama released on February 9, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the key roles, with Rajinikanth making a long cameo appearance. The film is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film was originally scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January. However, it was later postponed until February.



Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, is a famous actor, film producer, and cultural icon in Indian cinema. His contributions to the entertainment business have established him as one of the most prominent and recognised people, giving him the label 'Superstar.' The actor's career in the entertainment world has been nothing short of extraordinary. From modest beginnings to iconic stature, he has made an everlasting impression on Indian film.





