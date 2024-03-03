PM Modi Contributes Rs 2000 For 'Viksit Bharat' Mission; Urges People To 'Donate For Nation Building'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reiterating his commitment to the agenda of a 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday contributed Rs 2000 to the Bharatiya Janata Party through the NaMo app.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his joy in contributing to the BJP and bolstering the party's endeavours to develop a prosperous India. He further encouraged individuals to participate in the "Donation For Nation Building" initiative via the NaMoApp.