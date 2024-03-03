Days After Blast In Brookfield, Crowds Throng Other Rameshwaram Cafe Outlets In Bengaluru; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Days after the blast at the Brookfield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, crowds are seen flocking to other outlets of the popular eatery across the city. A viral video capturing the bustling scenes outside the Indiranagar outlet reflects the resilience and solidarity of the community in the face of adversity.

The incident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, resulted in a low-intensity blast that left 10 people injured, including both staff and customers. However, authorities report that all individuals affected by the blast are in the process of recovery.

Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO of The Rameshwaram Cafe, expressed gratitude to the authorities for their support during this challenging time. Determined not to be deterred by the unfortunate event, Rao announced plans to reopen the Brookfield outlet on March 8, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

"As we face this challenging situation, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the authorities for their support. We firmly believe that no force can dampen the spirit of our nation. We have decided to reopen our Brookfield outlet within a week of the unfortunate incident, which is on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, the 8th of March (Friday)," said Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO, The Rameshwaram Cafe.

"We extend a warm invitation to all authorities and customers to join us for our reopening. Let us unite in solidarity and demonstrate that together, we are unyielding in our commitment to moving forward," he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda assured that investigations into the blast, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), are progressing diligently. While several leads are being pursued by investigative teams, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident thus far.

In response to the sensitive nature of the case and security concerns, Dayananda urged the media to refrain from speculation and cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The Bengaluru Police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in relation to the explosion at the popular eatery.

As the investigation unfolds, the resilience of The Rameshwaram Cafe and the solidarity of the community serve as a testament to the city's unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

