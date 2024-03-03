Cristiano Ronaldo Could Retire From Football By 2026? Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Drops Huge Hint (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Portuguese football maestro Cristiano Ronaldo is finding himself at a crossroads as his illustrious career approaches its twilight, with recent comments from his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, sparking widespread speculation about his retirement. During the Paris Fashion Week, Rodriguez's remarks, captured in a viral video, hinted at Ronaldo's contemplation of hanging up his boots within the next couple of years.

The video, widely circulated on X, captures a candid moment during the Paris Fashion Week, where Rodriguez hints at Ronaldo's potential retirement. "Cristiano one more year, then it's over. Maybe two. I don't know," she states, leaving fans and football enthusiasts pondering the future of the legendary player.

As the Al-Nassr forward approaches his 41st birthday in 2026, discussions about the conclusion of his extraordinary career have intensified. Despite being 39 years old, Ronaldo continues to showcase his exceptional skills on the field, scoring 10 goals in nine appearances for his national team in 2023. In the Saudi Pro League, he has been in sublime form, notching an impressive 34 goals in 35 appearances for Al-Nassr this season.

Ronaldo's potential involvement in Portugal's squad for Euro 2024 adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing speculation about his retirement. The question lingers: will he extend his career beyond the upcoming European Championship, and what about the 2026 World Cup?

The football icon, often considered on par with Lionel Messi in terms of greatness, has amassed a myriad of accolades throughout his career. From securing the World Cup with Portugal to winning numerous club and international tournaments, Ronaldo's impact on the sport is unparalleled.

The news of a potential retirement, if true, would undoubtedly disappoint fans who have come to expect nothing short of excellence from the seasoned athlete. However, with Ronaldo's exceptional fitness levels and continued stellar performances, the football world remains hopeful that the forward might extend his career further, contributing to the sport for more seasons to come.

In the midst of these retirement speculations, Georgina Rodriguez's comments have sparked reflection on Ronaldo's incredible journey, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official announcements regarding the football legend's future plans. As the discussions unfold, the football community will be closely watching to see how one of the greatest players of our time shapes the final chapters of his illustrious career.