Rashmika Mandanna's No Makeup Selfie Goes Viral; Actress Looks Glowing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Animal star Rashmika Mandanna recently dropped a no-make up selfie. She will soon be seen in Pushpa 2. Rashmika displayed her no-makeup radiance.



Animal star Rashmika Mandanna recently dropped a no-make-up selfie. She will soon be seen in Pushpa 2. Rashmika displayed her no-makeup radiance.



Rashmika displayed her no-makeup radiance. She looked effortlessly glamorous with her glasses and grey jumper. A million-dollar smile matched her.



Rashmika Mandanna has gone a long way, with credits in both content-driven and commercial films.

The actress has a large fan base after proving herself in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industries.



On the job front, she is now enjoying the success of her newly released film Animal. For the film, she appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor on screen.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the film, which became a box-office success.

The actress will next appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The film will include Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in significant roles. Recently, the actress discussed the film and revealed some details about her character in the sequel.

Rashmika said that her character is now Pushpa's wife. She stated that the sequel will feature a "lot more masala" as well as more drama and tension.

Last year, Allu Arjun unveiled his first look poster for Pushpa 2, in which he wore a saree and had his face painted blue and red.