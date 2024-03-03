Will IPL 2024 Be MS Dhoni's Last Season? CSK Legend's Childhood Friend Drops Massive Update

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Speculation has been rife about the future of iconic cricketer MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with many experts and fans suggesting that the upcoming IPL 2024 could potentially mark the end of the former Indian cricket team captain's playing career. While Dhoni himself has not officially disclosed any updates regarding his future plans, a significant revelation comes from an unexpected source-his childhood friend Paramjit Singh.

Paramjit Singh, a close friend of Dhoni, dismissed the notion that IPL 2024 would be Dhoni's final season, citing the cricketer's continued fitness and predicting that he might play one or two more seasons. In a statement to OneCricket, Paramjit stated, "I do not think this will be his (Dhoni's) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons. He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit."

The reassurance from someone close to Dhoni adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing discussions about the captain's future in the IPL. Recently, a viral picture of Dhoni practicing in the nets revealed his 'Prime Sports' sticker on the bat, belonging to a shop owned by Paramjit Singh. The image not only showcased Dhoni's dedication to the game but also highlighted the strong bond between the childhood friends.

Paramjit Singh, who played a pivotal role in securing Dhoni's first bat sponsorship, expressed pride in their enduring friendship during a recent interaction. He disclosed that Dhoni had gifted him a signed bat, further emphasizing the depth of their camaraderie.

"I'm feeling very proud! MS has always been there with us, that's our friendship. He's given me his signed bat," Paramjit said in a video uploaded by Sports Tak.

Having bid adieu to international cricket in August 2020, Dhoni remains an active participant solely in the IPL. Leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he steered the team to a historic fifth title in the previous season, securing a thrilling victory over the Gujarat Titans in the final held in Ahmedabad.

As fans eagerly await official announcements from Dhoni regarding his IPL future, Paramjit Singh's insights offer a glimpse into the enduring bond between the cricketer and his childhood friend, adding an element of anticipation to Dhoni's potential extended innings in the IPL.