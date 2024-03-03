2023 Was Most Successful Year For Anti-Drugs Operations In State: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that 2023 was the most successful year for anti-drugs operations in the state.
"In 2023, Assam Police seized drugs valued at Rs 718 crore and arrested over 4,700 drug traffickers, making it the most successful year for anti-drugs operations in the state," CM Sarma posted on 'X' on Sunday.
"Narendra Modi-led government has been deploying a whole-of-government approach to build a #DrugsFreeBharat," he added.
Meanwhile, two persons were arrested in Guwahati for having links with a narcotics syndicate. Drugs were also seized from their possession by the police.
The Assam Chief Minister in another post on 'X' said: "Based on actionable intelligence, @STFAssam apprehended two individuals, Abidur Rahman & Munnes Khan, after a hot pursuit in Guwahati.
"Search and seizures were conducted on their premises and 34 soap boxes of heroin weighing 500 gm were recovered," he added.
