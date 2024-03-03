CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 7 Accused In Arms Loot Case Related To Manipur Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal/Guwahati, March 3 (IANS) The CBI has filed a charge sheet in a Guwahati court against seven accused in a case of looting of arms and ammunition from the Manipur Rifles camp in Manipur last year, officials said on Sunday.

CBI sources said that a large number of attackers looted around 300 arms, approximately 19,800 rounds of ammunition and around 800 pieces of munitions and other accessories from the headquarters of the 2nd Battalion of Manipur Rifles (Indian Reserve Battalion) at Narenseina under Moirang police station in Manipur's Bishnupur district in August last year.

The CBI registered a case on August 24 last year and took over the investigation of the case registered at Moirang Police station following notifications issued by the Manipur government, and subsequently the Centre.

Further investigation against other suspects involved in looting of arms and ammunition and other aspects is continuing. The ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3 last year and several cases of arms looting took place in the northeastern state. The Manipur government on a number of occasions urged the arms looters to return the arms and ammunition to the security authorities.

A senior Manipur Police official said that most of the looted arms and ammunition was recovered and massive search and numerous efforts were on to recover the remaining.

Officials in Imphal said that the Manipur government handed over 29 cases of incidents, which took place during the violence, to the CBI and one to the NIA for independent and transparent investigation. Four FIRs are in the process of transfer to the CBI and another five FIRs to the NIA.