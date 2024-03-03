CCL: Riteish's Mumbai Heroes Pull Off Thrilling 1-Run Win Over Bhojpuri Dabanggs

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) Riteish Deshmukh's Mumbai Heroes register a nerve-racking one-run win over Bhojpuri Dabanggs at the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The defeat marked the end of the Dabbanggs' playoff aspirations, after three consecutive losses in the T10-format tournament.

In the first innings, actors Sohail Khan and Saqib Saleem opened for Mumbai Heroes. After four overs, Sohail Khan retired hurt. And Mumbai lost their second wicket in Apoorva Lakhia. The bowling attack of the Bhojpuri Dabanggs restricted Mumbai to 95-5.

Anshuman Rajput, and Aditya Ojha opened for the Dabbanggs and they faced the pace of Riteish Deshmukh. Aditya fell in the second over, but Anshuman made up with a spirited 51-run knock, helping the Dabbanggs put up 89-3. The Mumbai Heroes were leading by six runs.

Directors Apoorva Lakhia and Samir Kochar opened for the Heroes in the second innings, thanks to Sohail sustaining an injury.

At the end of their 2nd innings, the Heroes set a tough 99-run target for the Dabbangs. Apoorva missed a hattrick chance, but the Dabbanggs could not capitalise on the opportunity.

Needing 23 runs off the last over in the second innings, Anshuman's efforts with the bat on behalf of the Dabanggs were not enough. The Dabbanggs could not reach the target, falling short at 97/7.

With their latest win, Mumbai Heroes have accumulated 4 points, as the CCL moves to its final leg in Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram. Seven teams are in contention to secure a place in the playoffs.