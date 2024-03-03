GCC Chief Backs Measures For Jordan Security, Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 3 (KUNA) -- The chief of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Sunday underlined the bloc's support for any measure aiming to bring security and stability to Jordan, amid a spate of "terrorist" attacks along the Hashemite kingdom's border with Syria.

Condemning these attacks, Jasem Al-Bedaiwi said that "strategic dialogue" with Amman was necessary to propel Gulf Arab ties with Jordan to greater levels, citing their "intertwined fates and common interests."

Addressing joint ministerial-level talks in the Saudi capital, he lamented the "catastrophic scenes" in the Gaza Strip, deploring the ongoing violence committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people, saying such moves are tantamount to "ethnic cleansing" and forced displacement.

The six-member bloc is "unwavering" in its support for the Palestinians, the GCC chief emphasized, vowing to ramp up diplomacy in efforts to halt the violence and protect the Palestinians, subsequently allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave. (end)

