PM Modi, Council Of Ministers Brainstorm On 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Vision Document

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of his Council of Ministers during which a brainstorming session was held on the vision document for "Viksit Bharat 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

The meeting was held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here in Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding meetings of the Council of Ministers at regular intervals.

According to sources, a 100-day agenda for immediate steps was also worked upon for quick implementation after the formation of the new government in May 2024.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation, a source in the know of things said.

It involved a 'Whole of Government' approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youth to seek their ideas, suggestions and input.

More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels.

Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat has a comprehensive blueprint with a clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points.

Its goals include areas like economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, etc.

The meeting assumes significance as the Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for Lok Sabha polls soon.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Sunday is being considered as the last meeting of the second term of PM Narendra Modi-led government.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has expressed its confidence in retaining power for a third consecutive term under the leadership and vision of PM Modi.