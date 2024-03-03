Senate Committee, Kuwaiti Envoy Talk Ties, Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.3 (Petra) - The Senate's Jordanian-Kuwaiti Brotherhood Committee, headed by Fadel Hmoud, on Sunday met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Rashid Al-Marri, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and Arab and Islamic issues.The meeting went over the current situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, as the committee members stressed importance of adopting a "firm" Arab position to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians, expressing necessity to halt Israeli war crimes and genocide in Gaza.Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti envoy praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts in resolving the region's issues, especially in Palestine, lauding Jordan's "firm" position in supporting Gaza people.In this regard, he referred to Jordan's humanitarian efforts in carrying out airdrops under the King's directives, aimed to provide assistance and relief for Gaza people.The ambassador stressed his country's keenness to strengthen relations with Jordan and enhance joint partnership in various fields.