Cabinet Issues New Decisions...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Cabinet also decided to exempt 2018 model vehicles, which were scheduled to dock at port of Aqaba prior to 12/31/2023, from Council of Ministers' decision banning import of all passenger cars and others manufactured more than 5 years prior to the clearance year.The decision was taken as these imported vehicles suffered delay in shipping, driven by maritime problems in the Red Sea, and aims to avoid inflicting damage on their importers.The Cabinet reviewed the weekly report presented of Ministry of Industry and Trade on the measures taken to reduce price hikes and enhance the Kingdom's strategic stock of basic goods and materials.Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, stated that 1,965 commercial establishments were visited during the period spanning from 22-29/2/2024, during which 89 violations were issued.Shamali added that a total of 15, 000 entities were visited since the beginning of 2024 during which approximately 856 violation tickets were issued, while the ministry received and addressed 352 complaints.By monitoring the average prices of 90 basic commodities, the markets witnessed price stability of 55 basic goods and a drop in 15 others, while the prices of 20 commodities went up by small rates, he pointed out.The market provides other alternatives to these overpriced commodities, he noted, adding that goods that saw price hikes were primarily some varieties of long-grain rice, and some types of chicken and meat, attributing this hike for high prices in the countries of origin and the high transportation costs, he said.Shamali stressed commitment of the civil and military service consumer corporations to the decision to stabilize their prices until end of the holy month of Ramadan.Additionally, he pointed out that the prices of goods in these corporations' outlets are lower by (6-8%), compared to their counterparts in the markets.Shamali also stressed that the price conditions for goods in the markets are "comfortable," affirming zero exaggeration in this regard.Affirming continued monitoring process to control any possible violations, he said stock of goods is "safe and stable," and movement of shipping and importing goods continues at a "good pace without any obstructions."