King Accepts Credentials Of New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday accepted the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to Jordan, during a ceremony at Basman Palace.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty accepted the credentials of ambassadors Fouad Akhrif of Morocco, Irene Riga of Greece, Archil Dzuliashvili of Georgia, and Urujeni Bakuramusta of Rwanda.The King also accepted the credentials of non-resident ambassadors Dino Seidi of Guinea Bissau, Chrispen Toga Mavodza of Zimbabwe, and Luis Mariano Fern?ndez Rodriguez of Cuba.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs and acting Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jazi attended the ceremony.