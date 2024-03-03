Cabinet Issues New Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved a bill amending Tourism Law of 2024.The draft law aims to enhance competitiveness of Jordan's tourism sector and improve business environment to increase flow of inbound investments by revoking the licensing requirement from Ministry of Tourism as a regulatory tool to practice tourism professions and activities and replace this procdure with a ministry-issued approval, in accordance with the provisions of law.The draft also grants Ministry of Tourism powers to manage, supervise and develop the tourist routes and set comprehensive standards for preparing, maintaining, sustaining and preserving comprehensive tourist paths.Additionally, the bill seeks to develop Jordan's tourism, strengthen tourism security system, provide technical capabilities, training and funding for the sector's "pioneering" projects and support local communities, women and youth by establishing Tourism Sector Development Fund.In another decision, the Council of Ministers approved an amended Financial Services Licensing and Accreditation Bylaw at Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) for the year 2024, aimed to enable this body to implement the e-link project among Jordanian and foreign stock markets.The Council also approved an amended Jordan Securities Commission's Service Fees and Allowances Bylaw for the year 2024, aimed to set an annual fee for the approval granted to the foreign licensee to trade in the stock market, taking into account the principle of reciprocity.The Cabinet okayed an amended system for expenses, allocations, and exemptions for 2024 to take the necessary decisions and procedures to facilitate procedures for the Kingdom's economic sectors, dodge any negative effects on them, and implement any government facilitations provided to them in special circumstances.On another level, the Council decided to approve the National Strategic Counter-Drug Plan for the years (2024-2026), and circulate the document to the competent authorities to be implemented within the timeframe set for this purpose.The strategic plan aims to raise level of drug-based community awareness, spread culture of rehabilitating addicts and integrating them into society, which contributes to reduce this phenomenon, increase number of awareness volunteers on its impacts, and enhance quality of scientific and research studies in this field.