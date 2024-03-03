Senate Speaker Faisal Fayez Meets Ambassadors To Enhance Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) - Speaker of the Senate Faisal Fayez engaged in discussions with several ambassadors from friendly nations to bolster bilateral ties across diverse sectors.In individual meetings, Fayez conferred with Kuwaiti Ambassador Hamad Rashid Al Marri, Tunisian Ambassador Mufida Zaribi, Turkish Ambassador Erdem Ozan, French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour, and Brazilian Ambassador Marcio Fagundes do Nascimento. Discussions included a regional overview, particularly addressing the Palestinian situation.There was a call for sustained Arab and global endeavors to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, ensure continuous relief aid to Gaza, and achieve a political resolution.The ambassadors reiterated their commitment to nurturing and elevating the longstanding and multifaceted relations between their respective nations and Jordan.