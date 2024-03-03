Min. Al-Atiqi: Kuwait To Extend Voluntary Oil Production Cut Until June

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) - Kuwait will extend its voluntary oil production cut of 135,000 barrels per day for the second quarter of 2024, said Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Dr. Imad Al-Atiqi Sunday.

In a press statement, the minister affirmed that this decision comes in coordination with some countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement.

He stated that Kuwait's production will continue at 2.413 million barrels per day until the end of June 2024.

Minister Al-Atiqi confirmed that the additional voluntary reduction is aimed at enhancing the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries to support the stability and balance of petroleum markets. (end)

km











MENAFN03032024000071011013ID1107928067