(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total number of Russian military casualties (killed and wounded) in the Tavria sector over the past day reached 393.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

In addition, the Ukrainian forces destroyed 37 units of enemy military equipment, including 7 tanks, 7 armored personnel carriers, 7 artillery systems and mortars, 15 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment.

Ukraine's defense forces also neutralized or shot down 338 UAVs of various types, as well as destroyed a dugout and 3 other important enemy targets.

In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, the enemy conducted 14 air strikes, carried out 43 combat clashes, and launched 950 attacks, and 90 UAV strikes over the past day.

Among other things, the Russians dropped nine munitions containing chemical substances from a UAV, which is a violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons.

The situation remains difficult but under control. It is stabilizing in the Avdiivka sector. Ukrainian troops continue to conduct a defensive operation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the situation in the Avdiivka sector near the village of Berdychi has stabilized, the Defense Forces are repelling enemy attacks.