Zelensky: Every Terrorist Attack Ignored By The World Enables Russia To Continue Killing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the world to respond to every manifestation of Russian aggression, because Ukrainian children are becoming military targets for the Russian Federation.

He said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state published a video from the site where a drone hit a residential building in Odesa, where a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

"So far, ten people have been reported killed, including three children: Mark, who was about to turn three, Yelyzaveta, who was eight months old, and Tymofiy, who was four months. Russia has made Ukrainian children its military targets. That is who these beasts are fighting," Zelensky said, expressing his condolences to the victims' loved ones.

According to him, five people have been rescued. It is possible that there are still children under the rubble. The search is ongoing and will continue until the fate of everyone who was in the building is known, Zelensky said.

He added that all victims were being provided with the necessary assistance.

"Every Russian loss at the frontline is our country's response to Russian terror. The world must respond to every manifestation of Russian evil and repel Russia's actions. Every Russian terrorist act that the world ignores enables Russia to continue killing. We must win this war. It is only Ukrainian strength that can ensure normal life for Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

On the night of March 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. The drone hit an apartment block, destroying part of an 18-apartment section of the building.

The drone attack has already killed ten people, including four women and three children.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service