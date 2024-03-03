Military Couple Among Those Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Among those killed in a Russian drone attack on Odesa are a military couple and their seven-month-old daughter.

The Ukrainian Joint Forces Command said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

The Command said that Oleh and Tetiana Kravets met in the army and the woman later resigned to take care of their newborn daughter.

Oleh's brother died in 2014 in the area of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.

The deceased daughter, Liza, was the only common child of the couple. On February 29, she turned only seven months old.

Tetiana had other children from her previous marriage: Serhiy, 9, and Zlata, 8. They are still being searched under the rubble, the Command said.

On the night of March 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. The drone hit an apartment block, destroying part of an 18-apartment section of the building.

The drone attack has already killed ten people, including four women and three children.