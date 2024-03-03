Sixteen Wounded In Russian Strike On Kurakhove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck the city of Kurakhove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, wounding 16 people, two of them in a serious condition.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"As of 16:00, 16 people were reported wounded. Two of whom are in a serious condition," the post said.
According to Filashkin, Kurakhove came under fire at noon - Russian troops targeted the city center. At least 15 apartment buildings were damaged.
"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a glide bomb. Representatives of the local authorities, the police and rescuers are working at the scene of the crime," he said.
