'Bhool Bhulaiya 3' Taking Off? Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri Spotted Together At Production House

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and actress Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Animal' were spotted at the office of a production house in Mumbai on Sunday.

The meeting seems to be for their upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Triptii was dressed in smart casuals, which included a pair of denims, a yellow ochre coloured shirt and a jacket. She accessorised her look with a sling bag.

Kartik sported a pair of black pants and a denim shirt. He was seen walking next to the iconic machine gun that was used as a prop in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal',

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan, introduced a mystery lady from the upcoming instalment of the horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a piece of a jigsaw puzzle from the picture of an actress. The netizens were quick to make their guess, saying it's Triptii Dimri. Kartik wrote in the caption,“Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024”.

One user commented,“Tripti Dimri”. Another wrote,“Manjulika vs bulbul” referencing the characters of Manjulika, and Bulbbul played by Triptii in the streaming film 'Triptii'.

A third user wrote,“Bhabhi 2 in bhool bhulaiya 3 (sic)” referencing Triptii's character of Zoya (Bhabhi 2) in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

'Animal' has completely changed the graph of Triptii's career even though she has delivered stellar performances in films like 'Bulbbul', 'Qala' and 'Laila Majnu'.