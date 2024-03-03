Youth Public Authority Launches Kuwait Sports Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) - Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Dawood Marafi announced the official launch of Kuwait's Sports Day, held with the auspices and attendance of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

This community sporting event, organized by Kuwait Sports Federation, supervised by Public Authority for Sports and set to be held on March 9, is the first of its kind and is open to all groups and ages in Kuwait, said Marafi in a press conference held Sunday at the Public Sports Authority HQ.

The sporting initiative aims to create a healthy life, he added, calling on everyone to participate in it.

He thanked State institutes, public sector, Public Authority for Sports, Sports Federations, and the private sector institutes participating in this event.

In turn, Deputy Director General for Competitive Sports Affairs at the Public Authority for Sports Bashar Abdullah said that the event will be at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway and will include a 5 kilometer walking race and a 15 kilometer cycling race, in addition to sports activities, exhibitions and group competitions

Abdullah explained the importance of holding this event, which will be held every year, noting that it helps increase sports awareness in society and thanked His Highness the Prime Minister and Minister Marafi for their support, as well as the sponsors of this event. (end)

mym









MENAFN03032024000071011013ID1107928031