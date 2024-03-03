Kuwait PM Receives AASU Chairwoman, SAB Acting Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace Sunday Chairwoman of the Founding Board of Abdullah Al-Salem University (AASU) Dr. Moudhi Abdulaziz Al-Humoud. His Highness the Prime Minister also received at Seif Palace the Acting President of the State Audit Bureau (SAB) Yousef Ibrahim Al amh

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.