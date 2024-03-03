Nazi Rescue Of Mussolini A US Model For Zelensky

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On July 25, 1943, Benito Mussolini, after being voted out of power by his own Grand Council, was called to a conference

with King Vittorio Emanuele in the Villa Ada park at the special bunker known as the Villa Ada Savoia.

The King told Mussolini that the new Italian prime minister would be

General Pietro Badoglio. Tired, unshaven and shaken, Mussolini walked out of the meeting only to be arrested by Carabinieri

troops.



He would be held at different hiding places until he was transferred to the Hotel Campo Imperatore , Emperor's Field Hotel (Albergo di Campo Imperatore) in the Apennine mountains.

Under Hitler's personal orders, a German team made up of Nazi paratroopers (Fallschirmjäger) and a team drawn from the Waffen SS assembled in 10 gliders at Rome's Pratica di Mare Air Base where they were towed to within striking distance of the hotel.

On September 12, 1943, the gliders carried an Italian general whose role was to convince Mussolini's jailers not to fire on the Nazi rescue force. Four days before, the Italian government signed an armistice with the Allies, an event closely tracked (via communications intercepts) by Nazi intelligence. Allied forces had already taken Sicily and were lodged in southern Italy.

Hitler ordered his army to not only free Mussolini but also to take Rome, which they dutifully did. As this happened, the new government headed by Badoglio and the King escaped Rome and joined the allies at Bari, on the Adriatic in the south of the country.



The Germans established a military line of defense called the Gustav Line. Mussolini was flown out of Italy, first on a Storch light aircraft, and then transferred to more long-range aircraft that first took him to Vienna and, after a refresh, on to Berlin. Hitler would receive him and put him in charge of a rump Italian government called the Italian Social Republic (Repubblica Sociale Italiana, or RSI).

Benito Mussolini is shown in front of a hotel in Gran Sasso Mountain area of Italy in September 1943 during World War II. Gathered around the overthrown Italian dictator are German paratroopers who rescued him from imprisonment.

In April 1945, as German defenses crumbled, Mussolini and his mistress

Clara Petacci

attempted to flee to Switzerland but they were captured by Italian communist partisans and summarily executed on April 28 near Lake Como. Their bodies were taken to a service station in Milan where both were hanged by their feet for public display.

This bit of World War II history could well be a model for US Pentagon plans to rescue Volodymyr Zelensky should his government in Kiev collapse.

