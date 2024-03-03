               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bin Sulayem Appoints Nasser Al Neyadi As CEO Of The Ports, Customs, And Free Zone Corporation


3/3/2024 8:14:09 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has issued a new decision appointing H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, as the new CEO of the PCFC.


MENAFN03032024003092003082ID1107928005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search