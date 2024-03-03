MDLBEAST Launches Beast House, Supporting Its Investments in Music Venues in KSA

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) MDLBEAST, the leading Saudi music entertainment company in the region, has announced the inauguration of Beast House, a members-only club in Jax District in Diriyah, Riyadh. This significant investment marks MDLBEAST's venture into the music facilities sector, aiming to strengthen the infrastructure of Saudi Arabia's creative economy.



MDLBEAST's venture into music venues is an integral pillar of its overarching strategy to cultivate the music ecosystem within the Kingdom. This strategy encompasses bolstering music production capabilities, fostering the discovery and empowerment of artistic talents, and curating immersive musical and entertainment experiences for enthusiasts locally, regionally, and globally.



Beast House embodies an innovative artistic and entertainment concept, positioning itself as a hub for nurturing and empowering talents. With its creative environment creating a community for artists and music enthusiasts alike, it combines music production, shared creative spaces, and live performances. The club features a state-of-the-art recording studio, production rooms, dedicated areas for workshops and music seminars, and a multi-use stage for hosting concerts and musical events on a permanent basis.



Beast House offers four tiers of memberships, with each tier providing distinct benefits. Of particular note is the Studio membership tailored to creative individuals seeking to develop their musical talents and engage with the vibrant creative community, offering access to recording studios and specialized programs aimed at honing music skills.



Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, added, “The launch of Beast House is a significant milestone in MDLBEAST’s strategic investment endeavors, underscoring our commitment to fostering the creative economy and music ecosystem in the Kingdom.” He further emphasized, “Our aim is to establish innovative spaces and a supportive community that empower musical talent and cultivates production capabilities, providing creative individuals with an inspiring environment to transform ideas into captivating music experiences.”



MDLBEAST is set to announce additional music venues with fresh ideas, pushing boundaries in the music scene and supporting creativity. They've partnered with NEOM to create a modern beach club with advanced tech on Sindalah Island, and there are more music venues coming in 2024.



Investing in music venues is crucial for MDLBEAST, forming the cornerstone of the company's business. The company is dedicated to creating places where music creativity thrives with the latest tech. These places will offer live shows and special experiences for club members, all while making sure safety is a top priority, allowing for a great environment for musical ideas to flourish.



MENAFN03032024006841014746ID1107927974