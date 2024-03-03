Average Daily Number Of Russian Casualties In February Highest Since Start Of War UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The average daily losses of Russian troops in Ukraine in February 2024 were the highest since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update published on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

Throughout February 2024, the average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine was the highest rate it has been, since the start of the war, at 983 per day.

“The increase in the daily average almost certainly reflects Russia's commitment to mass and attritional warfare,” the report says.



According to UK intelligence, to date, Russia has highly likely lost over 355,000 personnel killed and wounded in Ukraine since the start of the war.

“Although costly in terms of human life, the resulting effect has increased the pressure on Ukraine's positions across the frontline,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to March 3, 2024, reached about 416,800 troops, including 1,160 over the past day.