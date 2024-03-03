Bitcoin rises, nearing historic highs amid investor enthusiasm

(MENAFN) The price of Bitcoin has witnessed a remarkable surge, escalating by 47 percent since the onset of the year until the culmination of November. Reaching USD63.6 thousand, Bitcoin soared to its highest level since November 2021, reflecting a resurgence of investor interest in trading the cryptocurrency.



Recent data from Bloomberg indicates that Bitcoin is edging closer to its peak levels of USD68.9 thousand, achieved towards the end of 2021. This resurgence comes amidst a notable uptick in the value of Bitcoin, which has surged by approximately 20 percent over the past fortnight. Driven by seemingly insatiable demand for US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in Bitcoin, traders are increasingly optimistic about the cryptocurrency's prospects, with many speculating that its price will soon surpass its previous record of nearly USD69,000, attained during the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, Bitcoin's price remained relatively stable during Friday's trading sessions, hovering around the USD62,000 mark.



Investors are eagerly anticipating Bitcoin's potential to set a new record, particularly in light of the recent launch of exchange-traded funds. Historically, such developments have paved the way for significant price surges in the months that follow. Additionally, optimism surrounding the forthcoming Bitcoin halving event, which is anticipated to drive further appreciation in cryptocurrency prices, has fueled investor sentiment, as reported by CNBC.



January saw US regulators greenlight the launch of exchange-traded funds specifically designed to track the price movements of the world's most prominent digital currency, signaling a growing institutional embrace of Bitcoin and further bolstering its appeal among investors. As Bitcoin continues to capture the attention of financial markets worldwide, its meteoric rise underscores the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency landscape and the profound impact it exerts on the broader investment landscape.

MENAFN03032024000045015682ID1107927968