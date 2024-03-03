90 Gazans Latest Batch Of Martyrs, Aggression Toll Hits 30,140 Deaths

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 3 (KUNA) -- Up to 90 Palestinians fell as martyrs and 177 others suffered injuries in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, the Palestinian health authority announced on Sunday.

With the new casualties, the death toll of the ongoing Israeli occupation's aggression on the enclave has soared to 30,410 and the number of injury cases has hit 71,700.

The occupiers' aggression had been launched in the aftermath of a Hamas attack on a chain of Israeli settlements around Gaza on October 7.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the health department in Gaza, Asharf Al-Qudra, declared that 15 children died due to malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City.

He expressed concerns regarding life of six children at the intensive care unity due to stoppage of the power generator and poor medical supplies. (end)

