GCC Chief Reinstates Council's Stance On Territorial Integrity Of Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 3 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi renewed on Sunday the Council's firm stance and decisions in support of the Moroccan Sahara and preserving the foundations and stability of the Kingdom of Morocco and its territorial integrity.

Al-Budaiwi made the remark during the Moroccan-Gulf ministerial meeting, held in Riyadh on the sidelines of the 159th ministerial meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In his speech, Al-Budaiwi welcomed Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad in the Kingdom of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, expressing his hope to strengthen the distinguished historic bilateral relations between the Gulf States and Morocco and to support the existing strategic partnership between the two sides and develop it in various fields.

He also referred to the historic summit, which brought together the Gulf States' leaders and His Majesty King Mohammed VI and was held on April 20 2015 in Riyadh to strengthen the strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Kingdom of Morocco.

He also emphasized the significance of aligning positions to address the challenges and threats confronting the Arab region, exchanging perspectives on shared regional and international issues, and the necessity of ongoing consultation and coordination to bolster the foundations of the current partnership between the GCC countries and the Kingdom of Morocco. (end)

