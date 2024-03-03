GCC Chief Backs Egypt, Sudan Rights To Nile Water

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 3 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi stressed, Sunday the water security for Egypt and Sudan is an integral part of Arab national security and refused any actions that might affect their rights to Nile Water.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed during a Gulf-Egyptian ministerial meeting in Riyadh that the GCC contributes to finding a solution for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in a way that meets the interest of all parties stressing the need to reach an agreement by international law.

Al-Budaiwi said that the GCC is keen on enhancing historical ties with Egypt and supporting the two sides in many fields stating "Egypt is an important Arab dimension and an indispensable strategic fraternal partner for the GCC States"

The meeting is significant to discuss the ideal means to confront the challenges in the area and to strengthen cooperation according to strategic foundations to achieve security, stability, and international peace, Al-Budaiwi stated.

Al-Budaiwi confirmed that GCC stands with Palestine, especially in the Gaza strip where crimes are being committed daily by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians

Al-Budaiwi called for a ceasefire, ensuring humanitarian aid be delivered to Palestinians and for international law to take serious actions in providing safety for civilians in Gaza.

Al-Budaiwi pointed out the importance of the initiative launched by Saudi Arabia in September 2023 in partnership with Egypt, the League of Arab States (LAS), Jordan and the European Union.

Al-Budaiwi added the initiative's aim is to revive peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international resolutions. (end)

