Middle East tensions rise, sparking speculations over Brent crude prices beyond USD100 per barrel

(MENAFN) According to recent estimates from Bloomberg Intelligence, Brent crude prices are currently hovering around the fair value mark, estimated at approximately USD85 per barrel. However, concerns are mounting over the possibility of prices surging beyond USD100 per barrel in the event of any escalation in conflicts within the Middle East. This assessment comes amidst heightened anticipation of rising oil prices, with several investment banks revising their price projections upward for the current year.



Goldman Sachs, in particular, has adjusted its forecasts, anticipating a peak price of USD87 per barrel during the summer months, surpassing its previous expectations. The increase in oil supplies from the United States and other producers has reportedly offset cuts implemented by the OPEC+ alliance. Nevertheless, any escalation of tensions in the Middle East has the potential to disrupt the market equilibrium and drive prices higher.



The report highlights ongoing Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea as a potential factor exerting upward pressure on oil prices. Additionally, it acknowledges broader market challenges, including indications of economic slowdown in major economies and their potential impact on oil demand, alongside geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Despite these uncertainties, the report underscores the pivotal role of various factors in shaping future oil price trends. Notably, the continued improvement in Asian consumption is identified as a potential supportive element for prices in the coming periods. However, the overall outlook remains uncertain, with numerous key factors poised to influence market dynamics in the near future.

