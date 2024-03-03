Ministry Signs Agreemenrt For Water Well Drilling To Enhance Supply, Efficiency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 3 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has inked an agreement for the sixth installment of the Deir Alla and Al Karama water networks rehabilitation endeavor in the Balqa Governorate.This contract, secured with the local Marwan Al Kurdi Company, entails the drilling of 16 new wells in the Abu Al Zygan area, marking a significant phase within the comprehensive Deir Alla and Al Karama water network overhaul.The project boasts a budget of approximately 97.24 million euros, sourced through a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), complemented by full funding for the studies, design, and supervision aspects via a grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).Aimed at augmenting the water supply across 17 locales within the Deir Alla and Al Karama districts, this project is structured around seven distinct packages. Its objectives are multifaceted, focusing on curtailing water losses, ensuring equitable water distribution for consumption, and diminishing operational expenses.By doing so, it seeks to foster the development, enhancement, and execution of new water network systems that will reliably serve the community's needs.Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, highlighted the ministry's dedication to expediting the deployment of these new networks. This initiative is a response to the mounting pressures of escalating demand and the imperative to rectify imbalances identified in recent times.Through the adoption of natural flow pumping techniques, the project aspires to extend the operational longevity of water networks, enhance service efficiency, and promote equitable water distribution.Minister Abu Saud reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to navigating the challenges posed by surging water demand across the kingdom. This commitment is evidenced by the ministry's vigilant oversight of project execution, adhering to contemporary methodologies and the highest quality standards, in line with contractual timelines.The drilling of the 16 wells in Abu Al-Zayghan, valued at 13,550 million US dollars, includes an exploratory well designed to bolster water availability in the Deir Alla and Al-Karama regions. This phase encompasses all requisite mechanical and civil preparatory works for well integration and connection to the main pipelines.Expressing gratitude for the international support received, Minister Abu Saud underscored the critical role of the European Union, particularly the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in facilitating the financial backing necessary for the realization of vital water and sanitation projects.This external assistance is instrumental in addressing the varied water-related challenges that the sector faces amidst ever-increasing demand.Representatives from the European Investment Bank (EIB), Souad Farsi, and the Water and Environment Office at USAID, commended the ongoing, productive collaboration with Jordan's water sector, emphasizing the shared commitment to overcoming the country's water challenges through constructive partnership.