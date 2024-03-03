Private Sector Exempt From Ramadan Work Hour Directive

Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) - The Labor Ministry said Sunday that the Prime Minister's announcement made earlier today, regarding work hours during Ramadan applies solely to public sector entities, exempting the private sector.The ministry emphasized that setting work hours for private sector employees during Ramadan is at the discretion of each establishment, in accordance with their internal regulations.

