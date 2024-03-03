Diljit Dosanjh Exudes Unmatched Swag In ‘Naina’ From ‘Crew’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Mar 3 (IANS) Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Crew', will be seen performing in the song 'Naina' from the film.

For the song, he has collaborated with fellow rapper-singer Badshah. The song is set to be released on Monday.

The teaser of the song shows Diljit Dosanjh's inherent swag and unmatched vibe exuding swagger vibes with his unbeatable energy that is sure to make people groove.

Earlier, Tabu wrapped up the filming of the movie. On February 25, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture from the wrap-up of the film. The picture showed 2 celebratory cakes.

Tabu wrote on the picture,“Wrap time...cake time #crew @rheakapoor @rajoosworld @farahkhankunder”. In the film, Tabu is joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon as all three of them play air hostesses.

'Crew' is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and has been shot in various locations across India, primarily Mumbai. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 29, 2024.