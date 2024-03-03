Swiftie K-Pop Diva: Blackpink's Lisa Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In Singapore

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Mar 3 (IANS) Thai rapper and singer Lisa, who is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, was seen hopping concerts in Singapore.

The singer, who earlier attended the boy band SHINee's show SHINee World VI Perfect Illumination concert, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

She then made her way to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Day 2 at the Singapore National Stadium show on Sunday. Both the venues were within walking distance.

A user on X, formerly called Twitter, shared a video of Lisa walking into the Singapore National Stadium. They wrote in the caption,“Lisa spotted at the Eras Tour in Singapore OMG.”

In the video, she can be seen sporting an all-black outfit with a mini skirt and a hoodie. Her tour manager, Alice, accompanied her and can be seen in the video alongside her.