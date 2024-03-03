Gas Exporting Countries Forum opposes price caps

(MENAFN) During the recent gathering of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in the Algerian capital, a collective stance was adopted, rejecting the imposition of a price ceiling driven by political motives. Participants emphasized the potential detrimental effects such actions could have, warning that they might exacerbate market restrictions and impede necessary investments required to meet the escalating global energy demand.



The conclusion of the seventh summit of the forum saw the issuance of the "Algiers Declaration," in which unilateral economic restrictions enacted without prior endorsement from the United Nations Security Council were unequivocally rebuffed. The statement underscored the imperative of international consultation and adherence to established international laws and regulations in addressing economic matters.



The Gas Exporting Countries Forum, comprising major gas-exporting nations holding significant global gas reserves and production capacities, alongside controlling over half of the world's liquefied natural gas exports, solidified its pivotal role in shaping global energy dynamics.



In its eighth Global Gas Outlook 2050 report, the forum highlighted a projected surge in natural gas demand, anticipated to rise by 34 percent, consequently augmenting its share in the global energy mix. However, the gas industry faces multifaceted challenges, particularly stemming from oil price volatility and the ramifications of geopolitical tensions, including incidents in the Red Sea and regional conflicts.

