Uncertainty encircles resumption of Iraq-Turkey pipeline procedures

(MENAFN) Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the potential resumption of oil exports via the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline by oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan. While initial reports suggested an agreement had been reached, local oil companies swiftly refuted these claims, asserting that neither Iraq nor the Kurdistan Regional Government had extended any proposals concerning pipeline operations.



Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein disclosed to Bloomberg News the possibility of amending the federal budget to accommodate payments of recovery and transit fees to international oil companies, a move aimed at facilitating the restoration of crude oil exports through Turkey. This development follows Turkey's cessation of oil flows through the pipeline in March 2023, prompted by an arbitration court ruling that mandated a USD1.5 billion compensation payout to Iraq for unauthorized oil transportation.



In anticipation of an upcoming visit by the Turkish president to Baghdad in April, Iraq is actively seeking to address the dispute with Turkey, with a particular focus on negotiation of transportation and recovery fees. According to the Iraqi Foreign Minister, these fees are estimated to exceed USD21 per barrel. The closure of the pipeline inflicted substantial financial losses upon Iraq, with last year's tally surpassing USD7 billion due to halted oil exports.



Despite the potential economic benefits associated with reopening the pipeline, oil companies operating in Kurdistan have emphasized that they have not been approached by Iraq with any formal proposals to that effect. While welcoming the prospect of pipeline resumption, these companies maintain that clarity from Iraqi authorities is essential to guide future actions in the region's oil sector.

