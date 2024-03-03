Saudi Riyal prices maintain stability in Egyptian market amid financial growths

(MENAFN) On Sunday, March 3, 2024, the Saudi riyal maintained stability in transactions conducted within both government and private banks in the Egyptian market. However, notable changes were observed in the black market, where the price of the Saudi riyal experienced a decline to 12 Egyptian pounds, a notable decrease from the previous rate of 17 pounds. This shift coincided with an increase in dollar liquidity, attributed to strategic financial initiatives.



Financial analyst Rania Yacoub shed light on recent economic developments, particularly the agreement inked with the Emirates regarding Ras Al-Hekma. Yacoub clarified that this agreement should be perceived as an investment deal rather than a direct sale, contrary to some prevailing perceptions. She emphasized that this pact holds the potential to alter the credit rating outlook of the Egyptian economy over the subsequent six months, with implications for food commodity prices and foreign currency exchange rates, notably the US dollar vis-à-vis the Egyptian pound.



Yacoub elaborated on the far-reaching implications of the Ras Al-Hekma deal, asserting its capacity to attract heightened levels of foreign direct investment into Egypt in the foreseeable future. She viewed the agreement as a testament to investors' confidence in the country's economic trajectory, thereby bolstering Egypt's appeal as an investment destination. Despite acknowledging potential challenges posed by Egypt's sizable population, Yacoub highlighted the growing interest among foreign and Arab investors in allocating funds to the Egyptian market, viewing it as an attractive and promising investment landscape.

