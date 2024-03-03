PSD Celebrates World Civil Defense Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) - Director of Public Security Directorate (PSD), Maj. Gen. Obaidullah Maaytah, attended the celebration held on the occasion of World Civil Defense Day, which falls on March 1 annually.This year's celebration came under the theme: "Innovative Technologies in Service of Civil Defense" to keep pace with great role of technological development globally in the field of advanced and innovative mechanisms and equipment, according to a PSD statement.The statement added that this effort seeks to preserve the nation's capabilities and reduce human and material losses in accidents.In his speech at the ceremony, Director of Civil Defense Department, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Omari, referred to development of work efficiency by introducing and benefiting from technology within the civil defense fields reflects "positively" on confronting and responding to disasters, and raising level of humanitarian services provided to society.For his part, Country Director of Mercy Corps in Jordan, Darius Radcliffe, stressed the importance of building a partnership with Civil Defense Department, which represents one aspect of "fruitful" cooperation with government institutions.The organization, Radcliffe noted, will continue to perform its role in building capabilities of local communities in cooperation with public institutions to reduce effects of climate change and disaster response.The celebration, which was attended by a number of senior officers and strategic partners, saw the screening of a documentary film about the achievements of Jordan's civil defense apparatus and its development and progress, and a discussion of working papers presented by the strategic partners in disasters and reducing their impacts.On the sidelines of the ceremony, an exhibition of modern and advanced civil defense machinery and equipment was held in all the Kingdom's governorates, which will be displayed to all citizens and visitors Monday.