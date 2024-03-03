Prime Minister Sets Ramadan Working Hours

Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh announced Sunday the official working hours for the holy month of Ramadan, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.The announcement applies to all ministries, public institutions, universities, municipalities, and government-owned companies. Exceptions will be made for departments requiring different working hours, at the discretion of department heads.Khasawneh emphasized the importance of respecting Ramadan's sanctity and considering the needs of fasting individuals.

