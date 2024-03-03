               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
8 Collective Work Contracts Signed Since Beginning Of 2024-Ministry


3/3/2024 7:17:11 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) 8 collective labor contracts were signed under the ministry's umbrella since the beginning of 2024 in the foodstuff, hotels, cement industry, and telecom sectors, Media spokesperson for Ministry of Labor, Mohammad Zyoud, announced.
In a statement Sunday, Zyoud said the ministry has dealt with 10 labor disputes since the beginning of the year, adding that 7 cases were addressed during direct negotiation stage.
Meanwhile, he said 1 case is still in the conciliation process, another resolved with the relevant settlement council's intervention, and a third is still litigated at the labor court.
During 2023, Zyoud noted the number of ministry-sponsored collective labor contracts reached 46 agreements in the water, agriculture, food industries, textiles, mining and cement sectors.

