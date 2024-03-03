Prime Minister Receives US Senate Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 3 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh emphasized the strong strategic ties between Jordan and the United States, lauding the support from the US that aids Jordan's developmental endeavors, after receiving on Sunday a delegation of US Senators visiting Jordan.In the meeting attended by US Ambassador to Jordan, Yael Lempert, Khasawneh highlighted the US assistance outlined in a memorandum of understanding, emphasizing its role in advancing economic reforms within Jordan's vision for economic and public sector modernization. He commended the US Congress for its supportive role in Jordan's development efforts.The Prime Minister outlined Jordan's comprehensive modernization project led by His Majesty King Abdullah II across political, economic, and administrative domains, underscoring the Economic Modernization Vision's goals to boost economic growth and create job opportunities, citing significant progress in job creation during 2022.Khasawneh briefed the delegation on King Abdullah II's efforts to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza and provide urgent aid, including Jordan's multiple aid airdrops to Gaza in collaboration with other countries, including the US.He reiterated King Abdullah II's stance on the necessity of establishing an independent Palestinian state, emphasizing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution as pivotal for regional stability.The Prime Minister stressed the vital role of supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in providing essential services to Palestinians.The delegation, including Senator Cory Booker from the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senator Michael Bennett from the Senate Committee, acknowledged the strategic partnership between the US and Jordan.They praised Jordan's handling of regional challenges and commended King Abdullah II's recent remarks during his US visit regarding the situation in the West Bank and Gaza. They also highlighted Jordan's comprehensive reform efforts.